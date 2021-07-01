Tatis Jr. first Padre voted into MLB All-Star Game in 23 years

Tatis Jr. is going to start at shortstop for the National League at the MLB All-Star Game on July 13 in Denver, Colorado.

SAN DIEGO — Padres shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr. was voted into the National League All-Star team's starting lineup on Thursday evening.

It's the first time in 23 years a Padre's player has been voted into the MLB All-Star Game by fans since Tony Gwynn in 1998.

However, Wil Myers was the starting DH in 2016 and Jake Peavy started as a pitcher in 2007 but both were chosen by managers.

San Diego's Starting Star ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/nUYMhOwiVQ — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 2, 2021

There is no doubt that superstar, Tatis Jr. is one of the best in the league right now.

Since making his debut in 2019, Tatis Jr. has already appeared on the cover of MLB: The Show 21, been featured in a Gatorade commercial, highlighted in national advertising for Hyperice and appointed as Card Number One in the 2021 Topps Series 1 Baseball collection. Entering the 2021 season, Tatis Jr. became the youngest player to rank in the top three of the most popular MLB jerseys list and he was the most searched player in 2020 on MLB Film Room.

Not to mention, Tatis Jr. is leading the National League in home runs, RBI and OPS.

