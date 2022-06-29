Mike Clevinger calls out Bob Brenly after years of Brenly talking smack about Padres players

This isn’t the first time Brenly has put his foot in his mouth when talking about Padres players. It has happened multiple times in the past few seasons.

SAN DIEGO — Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger has had enough. After shutting down the Diamonbacks, Clevinger voiced his frustration with some of the things that Diamonbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly said about him.

“I overheard a little talking upstairs with Bob saying that he might have a flight delayed because of my pitching,” Clevinger said with a smile. “So I said, ‘You know what, let’s see if I can go fast and attack.’ And it seemed to go really, really well, so thanks Bob.”

Clevinger didn’t stop there. Adding, “It’s hard to sit here and hear guys in the booth, they get to talk all they want and not know who the guys in the clubhouse are,” said Clevinger. “You hear this back-and-forth that’s been going on for years, especially here, and I just want Bob to know, he has an open invite to come down to our clubhouse and find out who the people really are instead of just running his mouth up there.”

"Anytime we get punched in the mouth we show up the next day ready to swing back"@MikeClevinger caught up with @annieheilbrunn after an amazing outing 🔊#TimeToShine | @Padres | #PadresWin pic.twitter.com/5xGoSA3wc7 — Bally Sports San Diego (@BallySportsSD) June 29, 2022

This isn’t the first time Brenly has put his foot in his mouth when talking about Padres players. In 2019, Brenly went after Fernando Tatis Jr. saying, "it might be easier to run the bases if he didn't have that bike chain around his neck. Weighing him down, doesn't it?"

Sorry that it’s not the best quality, but here is the exact clip. pic.twitter.com/YMCY2Flrpa — The Mayor of Catsuptown (@CharlesInPhx) April 12, 2019

Later in the 2019 season Brenly called Padres third baseman Manny Machado “bush-league” for where Machado placed his bat during a foul ball to the catcher.

Is Manny Machado bush league? pic.twitter.com/SV21i9qomp — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) April 3, 2019

Then in 2020, after the Diamonbacks gave up six homeruns to the Padres in three innings, Brenly openly advocated for the Diamondbacks to throw at Padres hitters.