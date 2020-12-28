Padres have deal in place to get Snell from Rays

Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Padres are close to completing a blockbuster trade to acquire star pitcher Blake Snell from the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays.

The teams have an agreement in place and Snell was told he’ll be sent to the Padres — subject to the review of medical records, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press late Sunday night on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made. In return, Tampa Bay was expected to receive a package of four young players from the Padres.



