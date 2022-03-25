Padres announce FanFest: Road Opener Watch Party event

FanFest: Road Opener Watch Party event will take place at Petco Park on April 7 from 5 p.m. to the conclusion of the game.

SAN DIEGO — We are now less than two weeks away from the Padres taking the field for meaningful games once again. The club was supposed to open the 2022 season at home against the Giants, but due to the MLB lockout that plan changed.

The team is opening the season in Arizona on April 7, but fans in San Diego will still be able to watch their team on opening day at Petco Park! The San Diego Padres announced their FanFest: Road Opener Watch Party event that will take place on April 7 from 5 p.m. to the conclusion of the game. Fans will be able to see the Padres take on the Diamondbacks on the big videoboard in Gallagher Square (formerly the Park at the park).

Entrance to the event is free, however fans will be required to redeem tickets for entry through the MLB Ballpark app. All fans can redeem tickets for this event and may claim up to six (6) complimentary tickets. Tickets can be redeemed here.

Parking will be free and available on a first-come, first-served basis in Padres-owned lots, including the Premier Lot, Tailgate Lot and Padres Parkade. Season ticket holders can redeem one complimentary parking pass in advance while supplies last by accessing their Ticketmaster Account Manager portal.

According to the team, the event will feature interactive experiences, including KidsFest events with face painting, access to the Play Ball Field featuring a short clinic with Padres Hall of Famers Trevor Hoffman and Randy Jones.

Select concessions will be open on the Main Concourse, with Padres Season Ticket Members receiving a voucher for two complimentary hot dogs and two beverages per each membership account. Fans will also be able to take part in BeerFest in Gallagher Square featuring $5 beers until the 7th inning of the Padres game.

Another popular event that will return this year is the Padres Foundation Garage Sale. Fans will be able to purchase memorabilia, game-used player jerseys, batting helmets, unique Padres items and collectibles.

Standard Petco Park security and screening procedures will be in place for the event.