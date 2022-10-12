Machado bat, strong pitching helps Padres outduel Dodgers 5-3 in Game 2, return to San Diego tied 1-1 in NLDS

The two teams will play Game 3 in San Diego. The game will be the first time Petco Park hosts a playoff game with fans since 2006.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have evened the Divisional Series with the Dodgers! The Friars knocked off that team from the north by a score of 5-3 in game 2.

The two teams will hit Interstate 5 and head south to San Diego for game 3. Blake Snell will take the hill for the Padres in game 3 while Tyler Andersen will pitch for the Dodgers. Game 3 at Petco Park will be the first time the team has had a postseason game with fans at home since 2006.

The remaining games with locations and times can be found below.

Game 3 in San Diego – Friday, October 14 at 5:37 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

Game 4 (if necessary) in San Diego – Saturday, October 15 at 6:37 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

Game 5 (if necessary) in Los Angeles – Sunday, October 16 – First pitch TBD on Fox Sports 1

In Game 1 the Padres fell behind 5-0 after 3 innings, San Diego scored 3 runs in the 5th inning but the comeback fell short as the Dodgers were able to close out the game as rain started to fall in the top of the 9th inning.

Los Angeles won 14 of 19 games during the regular season games between the two teams and that extended to 15 out of 20 now after Tuesday's game.

CBS 8 checked the MLB website Wednesday for tickets at Petco Park which said, "Tickets for the NLDS Home Game 1 and NLDS Home Game 2 are currently sold out." As of Wednesday, you could still find tickets on StubHub for Game 3 or 4 in San Diego. Those ranged from around $140 and up.