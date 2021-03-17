San Diego Padres announce spring training roster transactions

All players will continue workouts at the Spring Training facility in Peoria, Arizona.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Padres announced Wednesday that the team made 25 roster moves, trimming their spring training Major League camp roster to 52 players.

The club optioned Mason Thompson to Triple-A El Paso and Jordan Humphreys and Reggie Lawson to Double-A San Antonio.

The following players have been assigned to minor league camp:

Pedro Avila

Ivan Castillo

Ethan Elliott

Brady Feigl

Juan Fernandez

Mason Fox

Robert Hassell III

Jagger Haynes

Jonny Homza

Chase Johnson

Patrick Kivlehan

Justin Lange

Aaron Leasher

Parker Markel

Joshua Mears

Evan Miller

Jacob Nix

James Reeves

Jacob Rhame

Eguy Rosario

Wynston Sawyer

Steven Wilson

Following Wednesday’s moves, the Padres have 31 pitchers (22 right-handers, nine left-handers), four catchers, 12 infielders and five outfielders remaining in camp. 37 players from the 40-man roster remain, along with 15 non-roster invitees.

All players will continue workouts at the Spring Training facility in Peoria, Arizona.