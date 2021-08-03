Petco and Padres agree to stadium naming rights extension through 2027

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — San Diego-based Petco Health and Wellness Co. Inc. announced Monday it has reached an agreement with the San Diego Padres to extend the naming rights for the Padres' downtown ballpark through the 2027 Major League Baseball season.



The stadium on Park Boulevard near the San Diego Convention Center has held the same name since it opened in 2004. The new agreement extends the original agreement two years.



Under the new agreement, Petco will continue to be featured prominently throughout the ballpark and signage will feature its new logo.



"As a locally based company, we are proud to have the Petco name on the number one ballpark in America and home of the San Diego Padres," said Padres CEO Erik Greupner.



Petco also plans to partner with star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and star third baseman Manny Machado to create social and digital content centered around health and wellness for pets.



"The Padres and Petco are both teams with positive momentum, competing at the highest level and with great players putting up great numbers," said Petco Chairman and CEO Ron Coughlin. "We are excited to continue working closely with the Padres and in partnership with world-class athletes and pet parents like Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. to improve the lives of pets, pet parents and our more than 26,000 partners."



The Padres expect to have fans at Petco Park for their home opener April 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Greupner said Friday. The team will soon notify its season-ticket holders with details of their return to Petco Park.