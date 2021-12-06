Snapdragon Stadium | SDSU announces naming rights for Aztec Stadium

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has entered into a long-term agreement, securing exclusive naming rights to the new stadium expected to open in Fall 2022.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University announced a new name for their stadium currently under construction in Mission Valley, Snapdragon Stadium.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., based in San Diego, has entered into a long-term agreement, securing exclusive naming rights to the new stadium expected to open in Fall 2022.

According to a release by SDSU, the $45M deal, structured as a 15-year, $3 million per year agreement, marks a new, yet nostalgic era in the San Diego sports story, as two San Diego institutions, with a shared commitment to serving the greater San Diego community, come together.

“We are thrilled to have secured the exclusive naming rights to San Diego State University’s new stadium, Snapdragon Stadium. Snapdragon stands for premium experiences and leading-edge performance, which is what fans can expect from this new state-of-the-art venue,” said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated."

“Qualcomm is well-recognized and respected not only here in San Diego, but globally,” said SDSU President Adela de la Torre.

With a planned opening in Fall 2022 with the Aztec Football season, the first game is expected to be on Sept 3, 2022 when the SDSU Aztec football team is scheduled to play the University of Arizona Wildcats in the season home opener.

SDSU first broke ground on the Mission Valley stadium site in August 2020.