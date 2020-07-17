SD Loyal announces broadcast talent including all games showed locally on The CW San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The SD Loyal announced its full TV schedule for its revised 2020 season of Thursday. The city’s new men’s professional soccer team will air all of its weekend matches locally, on The CW San Diego and every match on ESPN+. Select matches determined by the USL Championship will broadcast nationally on ESPN networks.



In addition to announcing broadcast details, the team is excited to welcome their broadcast talent for SD Loyal’s inaugural season. Jack Cronin will serve as Play-by-Play Announcer after over 13 years of experience calling for various sports at the University of San Diego as well as the California State Soccer Championships for Spectrum Sports. Cronin also works as an anchor and reporter at NewsRadio 600 KOGO, hosting San Diego’s Evening News and the Darren & Jack Show with fellow SD Loyal broadcaster, Darren Smith, every weeknight. Aside from duties as SD Loyal’s Senior Advisor, Hall of Famer and World Cup and Olympic champion, Shannon Mac Millan will serve as the Primary Analyst.



Complementing the TV broadcast talent, “The Unnamed Prematch Show" and "The Unnamed Postmatch Show" will air on SD Loyal’s Facebook Live 30 minutes before and after matches. Fans are encouraged to watch and engage with hosts Jordan Carruth and Darren Smith who will be live from Torero Stadium during home games, and Stone Brewing at Liberty Station during away games.



Jordan Carruth, who will also serve as backup Play-by-Play Announcer, joins after serving as a sports broadcaster in San Diego for more than a decade and is currently the lead play-by-play voice on the Mountain West Network for San Diego State University. He also works as the lead sports anchor for LiveXLive Media and co-hosts the Unnamed Soccer Podcast. Jamaican soccer player, Amani Walker, and Univision sports reporter, Ricardo Jimenez, will round out the full broadcast team.