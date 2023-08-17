Hurricane Hilary | Impact on San Diego, weather alerts, storm preparedness information

The storm is expected to kick up Saturday night in San Diego County with the heaviest part of the storm hitting Sunday into Monday.

SAN DIEGO — Tropical Storm Hilary has been upgraded Thursday to a hurricane as it makes its way north along the west coast of Mexico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said that Hilary has increased in strength. Winds have been tracked up to 85 mph and it is expected to cause rainfall across the Baja Peninsula and parts of the southwestern United States on Friday and into early next week.

The storm is moving across the ocean and it is about 365 miles away from land. It was spotted near Cabo Corrientes, Mexico.

"Moisture from this storm is expected to bring widespread heavy rain, along with gusty easterly winds to the area Sunday and Monday," according to the NWS. "This does have the potential to be a very high impact event for portions of Southern California. There is still a degree of uncertainty in the forecast and more details will come on exact timing, location, and magnitude of impacts in the coming days."

Hurricane Hilary Timeline (as of Aug 17 at Noon)

Thursday – Hilary started off Thursday morning as a tropical storm, but gradually increased in strength as it moved north along the western coast of Mexico. It is projected to reach a Category 3 strength hurricane by 6 PM today.

Friday – The storm is predicted to reach up to 140 mph while in the Pacific Ocean and lose strength as it makes its way along the Baja Peninsula towards Southern California. As the storm encounters more land and cooler ocean water, it will start to decay in intensity.

By the time the storm makes it to San Diego, it is predicted that winds will be down to 60 mph

Saturday – Storms will pop up over San Diego County mountains and deserts as the storm front approaches.

Sunday – What remains of Hilary will make landfall in San Diego late Sunday night.

Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory | Mountains

1:42 PM PDT August 16 until 8 PM PDT August 17

Excessive Heat Warning | Deserts

1:42 PM PDT August 16 until 8 PM PDT August 17

For the latest information regarding the forecast as well as weather watches or warnings, download the CBS 8 app.

And with that, Hilary is now a hurricane. Note: the track forecast was not updated with this advisory. Curious on how to interpret this product? Check out this video from the National Hurricane Center: https://t.co/BXWc7dshIA pic.twitter.com/J9Pdya1NKX — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 17, 2023





Sand and Sandbag information

San Diego County Office of Emergency Services and ReadySanDiego.org reports that free sand and sandbags are available to residents and business throughout San Diego County at the following locations:

Storm Preparedness & Resource Information

The Get it Done app can help you report blocked storm drains, potholes, and broken streetlights

Sign up for Alert San Diego notifications for all your telephone numbers

Report flooding to the City's emergency dispatch center at 619-527-7500

Report downed electrical lines or gas emergencies to San Diego Gas & Electric at 800-411-7343

ReadySanDiego.org has information on how to protect yourself and your property during a flooding situation

For more information on preparing for a storm and what to do during and after the rain, click here to be taken to the City of San Diego’s Storm Preparedness website.