Innovate 8: Padres Weather Education Day at Petco Park
INNOVATE8
Innovate 8: Students explore oceanography and climatology
INNOVATE8
Innovate 8: "Hamilton's" innovative education program
INNOVATE8
Top Tech Exec Awards celebrate unsung heroes
INNOVATE8
CBS News 8 partners with Petco for Weather Education Day
INNOVATE8
San Diego high school 'Optimus' scholars explore career paths in medical sciences
INNOVATE8
Big Brothers Big Sisters & Sempra empower STEM learning
INNOVATE8
Innovate 8: The science of speed
INNOVATE8
Innovate 8: "Hamilton's" innovative education program
INNOVATE8
Mater Dei Catholic High School Students Conducting Pharmaceutical Research
INNOVATE8
Big sisters inspire future scientists
INNOVATE8
Play
Local students create experiments for space flight
A group of local high school kids spent the week reaching for the stars at the San Diego Air and Space Museum.
INNOVATE8
Play
San Diego students make out-of-this-world phone call
Sixteen students got a rare opportunity to speak with an astronaut orbiting the earth via a long distance radio call.
INNOVATE8
Amazon allows users to upload video and share revenue
Amazon has launched a self-publishing platform for video creators, a move that could make money for the company and budding filmmakers in the same way YouTube has created a community of online cele...
INNOVATE8
Innovate 8
Inspire our next generation of innovators through STEAM
INNOVATE8
50 minutes ago
Play
Innovate 8 Young Stem Innovators Contest winner recognized
The winner of the Innovate 8 Young Stem Innovators Contest was recognized at San Pasqual Union High School in Escondido Thursday morning.
INNOVATE8
Apple revamps look of iPhone, iPad software
Apple is throwing out most of the real-world graphical cues from its iPhone and iPad software, like the casino-green "felt" of its Game Center app, in what it calls the biggest update since the iPhone
INNOVATE8
