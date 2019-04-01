LIVE
innovate 8

Inspire our next generation of innovators through STEAM
INNOVATE8
Featured Videos
San Diego high school 'Optimus' scholars explore career paths in medical sciences
INNOVATE8
Big Brothers Big Sisters & Sempra empower STEM learning
INNOVATE8
Innovate 8: The science of speed
INNOVATE8
Innovate 8: "Hamilton's" innovative education program
INNOVATE8
Mater Dei Catholic High School Students Conducting Pharmaceutical Research
INNOVATE8
Big sisters inspire future scientists
INNOVATE8
Inspire our next generation of innovators through STEAM
INNOVATE8
More Headlines

INNOVATE8
Innovate 8: Padres Weather Education Day at Petco Park
INNOVATE8
Innovate 8: Students explore oceanography and climatology
INNOVATE8
Innovate 8: "Hamilton's" innovative education program
INNOVATE8
Top Tech Exec Awards celebrate unsung heroes
INNOVATE8
CBS News 8 partners with Petco for Weather Education Day
INNOVATE8
