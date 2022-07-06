Meet one of the real Navy pilots behind 'Top Gun: Maverick'

"I became involved because of my background with the Blue Angels," said retired Navy Commander, Frank Weisser.

CORONADO, Calif. — The new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ movie is still going strong, following its world premiere right here in San Diego.

If you've seen it, you know it's full of high flying action.

But here's something you may not know-the actors aren't actually flying.

They're sitting behind military pilots who are.



The scenes look real, because they are.

The movie's creators made sure of it, by having all the actors go through three months of rigorous training to avoid air sickness.



Then, when filming began, they would sit inside the cockpits of fighter jets behind actual pilots who would fly them.



"I became involved because my background with the Blue Angels had me flying low altitudes a lot of times and so they were looking for a few scenes where the aircraft were at extremely low altitudes," said Frank Weisser, a retired Navy Commander, who spent the latter part of his career as a Blue Angel Officer who helped them transition from the legacy F18 to the Super Hornet.

He was one of several Navy pilots hired for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ though you'll never see his face.



Most of the scenes he filmed were done inside a two-seat F18.



As he piloted, the actor, which in many cases was Tom Cruise, would sit behind him, with cameras positioned solely on them.



"And so you see their faces and if you see the pilot from the back, it's usually one of the Navy pilots over the shoulder camera looking forward. I flew the scenes that were low over the ground in the desert, flew the scenes that were the low takeoff you see at the start of the movie and then the funeral fly-by scenes", said Weisser.



In between scenes, Weisser says he and Cruise talked a lot about flying.



Cruise has had his pilot's license since the early 90s.

