Out and About: Mraz Family Farms

For Grammy-winning singer Jason Mraz, coffee is in fact "The Remedy."

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — When you think of Temecula you think of wine, right? Of course in San Diego we've got our craft beer, but up in the North County, there's something else getting you buzzed with a little help from singer song-farmer Jason Mraz!

Ah yes, for Grammy-winning singer Jason Mraz, coffee is in fact "The Remedy." Unfortunately, we can not afford to play his songs but you see what I did there, right?

Songwriter, singer, San Diegan and gentleman farmer, Jason Mraz is growing coffee on his avocado farm in Oceanside. He is working with his friend Jay who is a veteran farmer and one of the founders of Frinj Coffee, helping novice farmers like Jason grow and distribute their California caffeine.

From performing at Java Joe's in Ocean Beach roughly 20-years ago to cultivating his own love for coffee, it does look like Mraz has come full circle promoting his love of regenerative agriculture.

At Mraz Family farms they grow Geisha Cherries (yes that's a coffee cherry) which create a floral and tea-like coffee. It's also very expensive! Geisha coffee can cost you around $80 for a five-ounce bag!

Even though he calls himself a gentleman farmer, Jason clearly knows a thing or two about running his own farm. However, he is also very humble, making sure to give credit to his friend Justin, who he calls the real farmer in this situation.