Out and About: New Normal is Now campaign in the Gaslamp

SAN DIEGO — Listen, I don't like hearing this phrase any more than you do...but let's face it, "The New Normal is Now" and I'm not complaining about it!

The Gaslamp Quarter "The New Normal is Now" Campaign is underway...(you guessed it) right now!

After a year and several waves of quarantine, The Gaslamp is welcoming everyone back with new events and deals.

The businesses in the Gaslamp are expanding open-air dining, trying to make parking easier (or so they say!), offering Taco Tuesday deals at most restaurants along with the Gaslamp Promenade.

Here are some things "The New Normal is Now" Campaign promises to San Diegans and all visitors:

4 th of July Laser Show + Giant Silent Disco - Celebrate this 4th of July on the 3rd of July in the Gaslamp Quarter as it prepares to give you the most unforgettable night of your life with a dynamic custom laser show at 9:30 PM and a multi-block Silent Disco party from 6 PM to Midnight! Do not forget your funky pants, because you are sure to be getting down to all your favorite beats all night long

Starting late Spring, local gyms, studios, and trainers will host classes Saturday mornings from 9 AM to 1 PM under the Gaslamp Arch so you can clear your mind and live a healthy lifestyle Weekly Gaslamp Silent Disco . From July through September on Friday and Saturday (7 PM to 11 PM) dance to your heart’s desire with the Gaslamp Disco! Sanitized Silent disco headsets will be available starting at just $25

