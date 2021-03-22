Out and About: Prager Brothers Artisan Bread

Prager Brothers Artisan Bread started in the brothers' backyard oven and local farmers markets.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Rollin’ in that dough! Clearly I’m talking about bread. I want you to meet the bread brothers from Carlsbad, California! They’re siblings who share a passion for baking traditional, wholesome (and delicious!) bread.

Their specialty is sourdough bread and using unique whole grains. The bread brothers say they use only simple ingredients in their recipes, so there are no additives. For example, their bread essentially only has flour, water, starter and salt. The Prager Brothers say one of their core values and the success of the bread business is attributed to having a loving, high quality, organic approach both in production and service.

The support they have from their community is huge! There was a line out the door the entire time I was there.