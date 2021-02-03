Out and About: Sunnie's Mexican Cuisine & Coffee

Israel says he dreamed of opening a taco shop when he was just 18-years-old. So to date, he's fulfilled two dreams, playing in the NFL & owning a Mexican restaurant.

SAN DIEGO — One of my favorite spots in San Diego is Sunset Cliffs and one of my favorite foods is (drum roll please) Mexican! 🌮 🌯 🤤



So what do you get when you combine those two things? HEAVEN, or Sunnie's Mexican Cuisine and Coffee! Sunnie's is just steps away from the water on Point Loma Avenue.

It’s owned by Israel Stanley, who is a former linebacker for the Chargers. Israel is a native San Diegan and local to Point Loma and Ocean Beach.



In fact, he’s so in love with Sunset Cliffs he named his daughter “Sunset” and named the restaurant “Sunnie” ☀️ How cute is that?!



So what does Israel know about Mexican food? Well, he's been eating it for decades. When he decided to branch out his cafe into Mexican food, he took time to train with his chefs and learn what it takes to make authentic tacos, burritos, and more!

Israel says he had the dream of opening up a taco shop when he was just 18-years-old. So to date, he's fulfilled two dreams...playing in the NFL and owning a Mexican Restaurant.