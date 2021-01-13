Eat Local: Sunny Side Kitchen

Sunny Side Kitchen offers grilled-to-order paninis, fresh salads, old-fashioned lemonade and bite-size cookies.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Sometimes you need a little sunshine and a whole lotta hot sauce to wake up!

Today, I decided to become a sign spinner to help a husband and wife owned restaurant in Escondido.

But seriously, this spot has delicious sandwiches so they don't really need too much of my help. *Insert Drool Here*

Sunny Side Kitchen in Downtown Escondido has been around for six years now, so husband and wife team Kate and Bob must be doing something right!

The two are former journalists turned restaurant owners. They offer grilled-to-order paninis, fresh salads, old-fashioned lemonade and bite-size cookies.

All of their panini sandwiches are grilled on artisan sourdough and lightly brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning. Seriously, you must be drooling at this point, right?! The restaurant itself is small in size, but has won tons of big awards! They were even voted a Top-Rated California Business with huge accolades by Yelp users!

While I was filming, I noticed something heartwarming. Since Kate and Bob are former journalists, they really make it a point to get to know their customers. Each person that walked in the door, Kate and Bob not only knew their name but knew their order! Down to how much hot sauce they usually liked. They say they like to interview their customers and make them feel at home.

Their new sandwich "Wake up Escondido" is delicious! Trust me, I ate it on the car ride home.