Tiger dies of injuries at Lion's Tigers, & Bears rescue in Alpine

The 7-year-old tiger, Maverick, suffered fatal injuries inflicted by another tiger at the rescue according to founder Bobbi Brink.

ALPINE, Calif. — A 7-year old tiger at Alpine's Lions Tigers & Bears animal rescue facility died of injuries inflicted by a fellow tiger this week.

Maverick suffered fatal injuries after he and the other tiger, Moka, were accidentally allowed to come into contact with one another on Monday. The animals were living in separate enclosures, according to Lions Tigers & Bears founder Bobbi Brink, who said no staff or visitors were harmed.

The staff veterinarian assessed both animals afterward. Moka has scratches, but no serious injuries.

"This was a human error, and one we're so deeply heartbroken about," Brink said. "When caring for a 400-plus-pound apex predator, layered safety measures must be established, and this is exactly what we've implemented at our accredited sanctuary since our founding.

"Unfortunately, one of our safety measures was mistakenly missed, and because these magnificent, massive animals are wild, their reactions to their surroundings, especially new situations, are unpredictable," she said.

According to Brink, the nonprofit organization regularly conducts staff safety trainings, including one on emergency protocols last weekend. She said the protocols will be reviewed extensively this week.