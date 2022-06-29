Cooking with Styles: Tossed Caprese

SAN DIEGO — I like to bring this to any Pot-Luck gathering and keep my olive oil and balsamic vinegar in a Mason jar so I can shake it up and dress the salad just before it's served. Don't forget the baguette!

I like to use the pre-sliced fresh Mozzarella, it doesn't cost any more and it's easier to work with in this recipe. Combine all the ingredients from the recipe just before you're ready to serve. Iif you add the olive oil and balsamic vinegar too early the acid will start to break down the tomatoes. There will be extra oil and vinegar, spread it among the portions and serve with a baguette for dipping.