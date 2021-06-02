Cooking with Styles: Corn Caprese Salad

This is as simple as it gets and incredibly tasty!

SAN DIEGO — This salad really celebrates all the great vegetables coming to market from our local farmers, so the ingredients couldn't be any fresher!

Corn Caprese Salad

2 cups cherry tomatoes, red & yellow halves

2 ears of corn, husk on grill roasted

1 cup fresh mozzarella cheese cube (be sure it's fresh mozzarella cheese)

1/2 cup green onions sliced thin

1/2 cup fresh basil coarse chop

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tbsp Balsamic vinegar

Kosher salt, large pinch

pepper fresh ground

This is as simple as it gets and incredibly tasty!

Start by roasting the corn on the grill. While that's happening slice and chop your ingredients.

Remove corn from the grill and allow it to cool.

Now husk and slice kernels off the cob.

Combine all the ingredients and lightly season, taste, and then add more salt and pepper if needed.

Serve with grilled toast points as a starter or along with your main.