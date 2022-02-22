Cooking with Styles Under $20: Lemon Chicken

Lemon chicken, mashed potatoes and broccoli for under $20. Here's the recipe.

This combo was a Styles Family favorite and we seemed to have a variation of this once a week. My Mother had us boys in training when it came to cooking, so by the age of twelve I was cooking the whole dinner while my Mom finished up at work at La Mesa Florist.

Cost & Ingredients

8.79 4 Chicken breast, bone-in

1.00 2 lemons sliced

0.45 1 onion sliced

0.75 1/3 cup Olive oil

1.60 2 lbs. potatoes

1.50 1 lb. broccoli

0.50 2 tbsp. butter

0.50 2/3 cup milk

Kosher salt, pepper, & paprika for seasoning

Total $15.09

Lemon Chicken

Bone out chicken breast and save bone for Chicken soup. Toss boneless chicken breast with Olive oil , Kosher salt, and pepper, less 1 tbsp of Olive oil for broccoli. In large glass / ceramic baking dish layer onion, lemons, and then chicken breasts skin side up and dust with paprika. Bake in a 375° oven for 35 - 40 minutes depending on the size of the breasts. Remove and serve topping with sauce, onions, and lemons from the baking dish.

Roasted Broccoli

1 lb. broccoli

1 tbsp. Olive oil

1/2 tsp Kosher salt

Try to use a broccoli crown, if using the whole broccoli peel the stem and cut into small pieces. Cut the head into small floweret's, toss with 1 tbsp. Olive oil, 1/2 tsp Kosher salt, and a pinch of pepper. Roast in the oven at 350° for 20 minutes alongside the lemon chicken as it finishes cooking.

Mashed Potatoes

2 lbs. potatoes, peeled & cubed

1/2 cup milk, possibly more

2 tbsp. butter

Kosher salt & pepper