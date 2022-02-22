Cooking with Styles Under $20: Lemon Chicken

This combo was a Styles Family favorite and we seemed to have a variation of this once a week. My Mother had us boys in training when it came to cooking, so by the age of twelve I was cooking the whole dinner while my Mom finished up at work at La Mesa Florist.
Cost & Ingredients
8.79 4 Chicken breast, bone-in
1.00 2 lemons sliced
0.45 1 onion sliced
0.75 1/3 cup Olive oil
1.60 2 lbs. potatoes
1.50 1 lb. broccoli
0.50 2 tbsp. butter
0.50 2/3 cup milk
Kosher salt, pepper, & paprika for seasoning
Total $15.09
Lemon Chicken
Bone out chicken breast and save bone for Chicken soup. Toss boneless chicken breast with Olive oil , Kosher salt, and pepper, less 1 tbsp of Olive oil for broccoli. In large glass / ceramic baking dish layer onion, lemons, and then chicken breasts skin side up and dust with paprika. Bake in a 375° oven for 35 - 40 minutes depending on the size of the breasts. Remove and serve topping with sauce, onions, and lemons from the baking dish.
Roasted Broccoli
- 1 lb. broccoli
- 1 tbsp. Olive oil
- 1/2 tsp Kosher salt
Try to use a broccoli crown, if using the whole broccoli peel the stem and cut into small pieces. Cut the head into small floweret's, toss with 1 tbsp. Olive oil, 1/2 tsp Kosher salt, and a pinch of pepper. Roast in the oven at 350° for 20 minutes alongside the lemon chicken as it finishes cooking.
Mashed Potatoes
- 2 lbs. potatoes, peeled & cubed
- 1/2 cup milk, possibly more
- 2 tbsp. butter
- Kosher salt & pepper
In medium sauce pot cover potatoes with water and add 1 tbsp Kosher salt, bring to a slow boil, and cook until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain water from the potatoes, give them a moment to let access water to evaporate. Mash with butter and milk, if the potatoes are dry add more milk to make them creamy, season with salt and pepper to taste.