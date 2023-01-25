One Hour Chicken Noodle Soup | Cooking with Styles

This is a recipe I learned from my mom who grew up as a sharecropper in upstate New York.

SAN DIEGO — My twist on my mom's recipe is using the roasted Chicken to save time and adding the tortellini, olive oil and parmesan cheese - something I picked up from a ski trip to Italy and having minestrone soup at the resort.

1 Hour Chicken Soup

½ Roasted Chicken, store-bought

2 - 48 oz. boxes Chicken broth

4 tbsp. Olive oil, 2 for cooking 2 for serving

1 medium Onion diced

1 ½ cup Carrots diced

1 ½ cup Parsnips diced

1 cup Celery diced

3 - 4 whole Garlic cloves, peeled

1 tbsp. Kosher salt

5 - 6 whole Black Peppercorns

9 - 12 oz. pkg Tortellini, Cheese or your favorite

2 handfuls of Baby Spinach

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

Bouquet of:

2 Bay leaves

1 sprig fresh Rosemary

2 - 3 sprigs fresh Thyme

Butchers string for tying

Start with a large soup pot on medium heat, add 2 tablespoons olive oil, onions, garlic and sauté with Bouquet for a couple of minutes, followed by the Peppercorns. You don't have to caramelize anything; we're just trying to get the flavors to open up. Next are the Veggies, Carrots, Parsnips and Celery, again sauté for a few more minutes.

Next add the ½ Chicken, whole if you want it meatier and Chicken broth, increase heat to medium-high to bring to a boil and then reduce to medium-low to simmer for 45 minutes. Check for taste and adjust with salt and pepper as needed but remember you can always add more but you can't take it out!

Five minutes before serving turn the heat up and add the Tortellini in a slow boil, then just before serving stir in the fresh Spinach. Serve in a bowl with a drizzle of Olive oil and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.