San Diego Westfield malls will reopen next week

Westfield malls in San Diego will implement new practices focused on the health, safety, and convenience of guests.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Following state approval for in-restaurant dining and in-store retail Wednesday night, Westfield shopping centers in San Diego, which include Westfield UTC, Mission Valley, North County, and Plaza Bonita, announced they will re-open on Friday, May 29.

The centers will welcome back customers with modified hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, although individual retailer hours may vary and it is recommended to visit each center’s website for the most up-to-date information.

Each center will implement relevant government-mandated health and safety protocols as well as provide new services and amenities to address customer concerns during this initial recovery phase in the community.

“We are excited to welcome back guests and come together as a community again,” said Nino Rodriguez, VP of shopping center management.

Westfield malls in San Diego will implement new practices focused on the health, safety, and convenience of guests, as well as retailer and center employees.

They include:

• Increasing the frequency of cleaning measures following CDC and local health department guidelines, with a focus on high-touch areas such as restrooms, play areas, dining areas, and water fountains;

• Monitoring and controlling the number of guests entering the centers and crowds in dwell areas and queuing lines; and

• Implementing and enforcing relevant policies related to social distancing, face masks and other preventative measures.

Wesfield will continue working with select retailers to facilitate curbside pick-up to make it as easy as possible for customers to quickly and safely collect purchases.

Shoppers can take advantage of this service by purchasing items online, or do so by calling the store directly, with the retailer then arranging to deliver the purchased items directly to the customer at an appointed location at the center.

More details on the program, including participating retailers and pick up locations, are available on a dedicated landing page on each center’s website.