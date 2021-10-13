“More Than Pink Walk” is back at Balboa Park

Join thousands of your friends and neighbors on Sunday, November 7th for a 5K walk to fight for a world without breast cancer.

SAN DIEGO — Every year CBS 8 and The CW San Diego team up with Susan G Komen San Diego for the “Race for the Cure”.

Well now it’s called the “More Than Pink Walk”, and this year it’s back in Balboa Park!

Register Today

To register for the 5K walk, go to komen.org/sandiegowalk.

More Info

Susan G. Komen San Diego's mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs of our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

For more details go to www.komensandiego.org.

Breast Care Helpline:

1-877-465-6636

helpline@komen.org (Se habla español.)

Donor Services Support:

1-877-465-6636

info@komen.org (Se habla español.)