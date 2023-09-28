'They weren't drafted, they wanted to.' | Montford Point Marine awarded Congressional Gold Medal

The highest civilian award in the U.S. was given Thursday at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot to one of the first African American Marines.

SAN DIEGO — A United States Marine who went through training and served at a time during segregation was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal Thursday. Robert Lee Crittenden chose to enlist in the 1940s despite the myriad challenges to do so in that era.

Between 1942 and 1949, about 20,000 African American men chose to serve despite hostile segregation and became known as the Montford Point Marines. They were based out of North Carolina. These men paved the way for integrated armed forces as they served in Peleliu, Iwo Jima, the Chosen Reservoir, Vietnam and more.

The Congressional Gold Medal, one of the highest civilian awards in the U.S., was given Thursday at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot to honor Crittenden. His daughter Robin Rayford said he would be proud of the recognition.

"I know he's up there in heaven with my mom, saying there we go," she said.

Rayford's father was one of the original Montford Point Marines, but she remembers other traits of his as well.

"His strength and his caring and kindness for others and then just what he went through, they built their own boot camp," Rayford said.

The largest number of black marines to serve in combat during World War II took part in the seizure of Okinawa. Rayford said they were not obligated but chose to serve anyhow.

"To be told they couldn't serve their nation, yet they wanted to," she said. "They weren't drafted, they wanted to."

Rayford wrote countless letters to Senators starting back in 2015, intent on keeping her father's legacy alive.

"I would not quit until I did this, which is basically the same as the Marines, they never quit," she said.

The Congressional Gold Medal was ultimately awarded by former President Barack Obama.

"Despite being denied many basic rights, the Montford Point Marines chose to serve with selfless patriotism," the letter reads. "These men advanced Civil Rights when President Harry Truman chose to desegregate the Armed Forces in 1948."

Rayford said her dad would be beaming ear to ear. The back of the medal reads: "For outstanding perseverance and courage that inspired social change in the Marine Corps."

Rayford acknowledges the progress the Marines have made since her father served with the original Montford Point Marines.

"Honestly, I think we've come a long way when I look around and see Marines of every stature, I'm proud, because he fought for that," Rayford said.

The impact of his tenure is not lost on those who serve today.

"To say that nothing has changed means those Marines didn't make a difference, and I am an example of that difference," Commanding General James Ryans II said, who represents the Western Recruiting Region.

Robert Lee Crittenden died from cancer in 2007. But now the history of the Marine Corps and his contribution to the U.S. Military will be forever recognized and appreciated.