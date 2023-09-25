Miracle Babies | San Diego non-profit helps parents and hospitalized babies

Miracle Babies provides transportation, car seat safety inspections, diaper distribution, mental health services, care packages a Baby Boutique and more.

SAN DIEGO — Babies born prematurely often show us just how strong they are.

Their fighting spirit, however, takes a village - and one constant supporter of these miracle babies - is the non-profit, Miracle Babies.

In another edition of our Working for our Community series, we want to share a program they're literally behind the wheel of, that's making life a little easier for mom and dad.

"I transport moms, if their babies are in the NICU," Susy Doole said. She is a Miracle Babies volunteer. "People are free to talk to me about whatever is on their mind."

Her passion for helping others, comes from her dad, a retired Neonatologist at Rady Children's Hospital. "I used to go and do rounds with him, and see these teeny tiny babies," she added.

She now drives Ivanna Verber from her home in Imperial Beach to Sharp Mary Birch Hospital and back again, every single da, since her baby was born prematurely.

"I'm more than ready for her to go home, so excited," Ivanna said.

The tiny but mighty Era Amelia was born at just 27 weeks. Full-term is 40 weeks.

"I have never felt so scared in my entire life," she said. Era was just two pounds, 12 ounces when she was born on July 15.

"She tied herself three times with the umbilical cord, so they did an emergency C-section. I didn't know she was going to come this early," Ivanna added. Her due date still hasn't even passed. She was supposed to arrive on October 8.

"She was holding my hand really strong, even though she was so tiny. She showed us she can be strong, no matter the size. Her dad and I have collected all of her things, to show her how small she was."

Ivanna doesn't drive, so she says Miracle Babies has felt like her support team throughout this difficult time. The service ensures parents can be with their hospitalized newborn.

"They're more comfortable knowing the same person is picking them up in the morning and the afternoon," Doole said.

In addition to transportation and car seat safety inspections, the non-profit also provides diaper distribution, mental health services, care packages, a Baby Boutique and more.

They are always accepting donations and more volunteers. A fundraiser for these miracle babies is happening at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, on October 14.

"I want to show her that she can be herself, no matter what," Ivanna added.

Era Amelia is now up to six pounds and is set to go home soon.

