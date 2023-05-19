Border Patrol agents shot at while tending to child dropped from U.S.-Mexico border wall

In two separate instances, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents reported being shot at by people in Mexico.

On May 15, around 9:05 p.m., agents tended to a 4-year-old child who was dropped from the primary border barrier by someone attempting to enter the United States illegally, according to Eric Lavergne, a Special Operations Supervisor for the U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector.

"As agents rendered aid to an injured four-year-old boy, the reported gunfire began. Agents reported hearing both the impact and ricochet of gunshots off of the secondary border barrier just north of their location," Agent Lavergne said.

Several first-responder agencies, including San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, were on the scene and immediately told to seek cover when the gunfire occurred.

"A CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter responded to provide air cover along with Office of Field Operations Special Response Team members. SDC’s Foreign Operations Branch requested assistance from Mexican law enforcement partners who responded south of the border where the shots are believed to have originated," Agent Lavergne continued.

On Saturday, May 13, Border Patrol agents patrolling the San Ysidro Mountains around 8:37 p.m. notified dispatch personnel that they were under gunfire attack.

"Air assets responded and observed several individuals in the supervisor’s vicinity, just south of the border. Remote surveillance camera operators also observed several individuals in the same location," according to a press release from Border Patrol.

A person was observed in Mexico carrying what appeared to be a rifle.

"Border violence is a significant threat to public safety and the Border Patrol agents charged with securing our nation's borders. This is another example of the inherent dangers agents face daily,” said SDC Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke. “We are taking these events very seriously and are working with law enforcement partners in the U.S. and Mexico to identify the source of the gunfire.

Additional Border Patrol agents were assigned to the area.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents of border violence was urged to call the San Diego Sector Border Intelligence Center at 619-216-4180.