SAN DIEGO — Sentencing is set to begin Tuesday for a man convicted of killing a family of four and burying their bodies in the California desert after he made a lengthy, unsuccessful bid to fire his attorney and have his conviction thrown out.

After 11th-hour appeals on Friday by Charles “Chase" Merritt took a day to resolve, a judge rescheduled his sentencing for Tuesday, Jan. 21. Rajan Maline is the seventh attorney representing Merritt since the beginning of the case. Merritt had a team of four attorneys at one point and even represented himself on two separate occasions during his trial. Merritt has maintained his innocence.

On Friday, Patrick McStay gave a victim impact statement while other loved ones are expected to give victim impact statements on Tuesday morning.

Merritt was convicted June 10 of first-degree murder in the deaths of Joseph McStay, 40, his wife, Summer, 43, and their two children, Gianni, 4, and Joseph Jr., 3. Jurors also agreed with a special circumstance of multiple murders.

The same jury later recommended three death sentences and life without parole in the death of Joseph McStay Sr., the business partner.

Judge Michael A. Smith can choose between the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

At the time the McStay family disappeared, McStay was cutting Merritt out of the business because of poor performance. The family vanished from their Fallbrook home Feb. 4. They formerly lived in San Clemente.

