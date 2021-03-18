Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Roady Douglas Briley

Roady Douglas Briley (35) is a local fugitive with a pair of NO BAIL warrants for possession of a loaded cane, possession of narcotic controlled substance, false impersonation of another, possession of metal knuckles and carrying a switchblade knife. Briley also has two outstanding misdemeanor warrants totaling $20,000 for being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of non-narcotic drug substances. Briley has prior convictions of causing a disturbance by fighting, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of narcotic controlled substances for sale and robbery. Briley is known to frequent the East County and the Midway District in San Diego.