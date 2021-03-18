x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

Crime Fighters

Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Roady Douglas Briley

If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-TIPS (8477). A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous.
Credit: KFMB

SAN DIEGO —

Roady Douglas Briley

DOB: 07/15/1985 (35)

White  Male

5’ 06” tall, 160 lbs

Black hair, blue eyes

Roady Douglas Briley (35) is a local fugitive with a pair of NO BAIL warrants for possession of a loaded cane, possession of narcotic controlled substance, false impersonation of another, possession of metal knuckles and carrying a switchblade knife.  Briley also has two outstanding misdemeanor warrants totaling $20,000 for being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of non-narcotic drug substances.  Briley has prior convictions of causing a disturbance by fighting, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of narcotic controlled substances for sale and robbery.  Briley is known to frequent the East County and the Midway District in San Diego. 

Credit: KFMB

Related Articles