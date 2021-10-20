New details from arrest warrant for Larry Millete, husband of missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete

On Tuesday, the Chula Vista Police Department confirmed the arrest of Larry Millete for the murder of his wife Maya Millete.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — New details from an arrest warrant and District Attorney complaint was released Wednesday for Larry Millete, husband of missing Chula Vista mother May "Maya" Millete.

The Chula Vista Police Department stated in the arrest warrant that in the days leading up to January 7, 2021, the day Maya went missing, she was taking steps to divorce her husband and that Larry was determined to stop her.

On Tuesday, the Chula Vista Police Department confirmed the arrest of Larry Millete for the murder of his wife Maya.

Declaration in Support of Arrest Warrant

Complaint for DNA test and felony charge summary

During a press conference on Tuesday, San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan unequivocally accused the suspect of killing his wife but acknowledged that "there's going to be questions" about his arrest and prosecution due to the fact that the victim's body is still missing.

The Chula Vista Police Department and multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, have looked into her disappearance for over nine months. Her family, friends and community members have also turned out for numerous searches, rallies and vigils throughout San Diego County.

The CVPD held a press conference Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. and discussed the details of the investigation.