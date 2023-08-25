Carmel Mountain Post office supervisor stabbed in head by employee

San Diego police are searching for a Carmel Mountain post office employee accused of stabbing his supervisor in the head and fleeing the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a Carmel Mountain post office employee accused of stabbing his supervisor in the head and fleeing the scene Friday night.

Authorities were called to the 11000 block of Rancho Carmel Drive around 6 p.m. in the Carmel Mountain area following reports of a dispute. During a confrontation between an employee and a couple of supervisors, the employee pulled out a knife and began swinging, stabbing one of the supervisors in the head, San Diego Police confirmed.

First responders responded to the scene to transport the victim to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

CBS 8 went to the address reported, which was determined to be a United States Postal Service Center in a busy North County Shopping Center.

A post office employee told CBS 8 that the man had "problems with everybody."

"I didn't understand why he was still here. Most of the drivers we talked to our bosses about him and they say they were trying to figure out what to do. but I think they were also afraid of him doing something," another employee said.

San Diego Police said the stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident. An investigation is underway.