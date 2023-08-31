Students attack 64-year-old Escondido bus driver; victim uninjured

The Escondido Police Department is investigating criminal charges on three female 14-year-old San Pasqual High School students accused of attacking their bus driver.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Cameras were recording as three students from San Pasqual High School "caused a disturbance" and then pummeled their bus driver to the ground.

The Escondido Police Department is investigating the crime that occurred on August 29 around 4:20 p.m. just near Escondido School District's' San Pasqual High, where several students attacked their bus driver after he attempted to keep them from exiting the bus following a dispute.

"I have to call the police, and we have to wait until the police get here," the bus driver said in video shared with CBS 8.

A person aboard the bus, who wished to remain anonymous, shared two video clips with CBS 8, which captured the altercation's start on a North County Transit District bus, according to Lieutenant Suzanne Baeder with Escondido police.

"Some of the students were causing a disturbance on the bus that caused the driver to shut the bus off and call his supervisor. Before being able to call the police, the individuals causing the disturbance attempted to exit the bus, but the driver stood in the doorway," Lt. Baeder said.

The bus driver eventually moved from the exit path of the bus, but as the female students exited the bus, the driver reportedly pushed one of the students, and another altercation began.

"One of the female students began punching the 64-year-old driver and then knocked him to the ground. At least one other female student joined in on the fight," Lt. Baeder said in a press release.

Another student and an off-duty secured guard on the bus eventually broke up the fight.

An additional video clip shared with CBS 8 showed several female students wearing backpacks running from where the fight occurred.

The driver told authorities he was uninjured.

The Escondido Police Department is investigating criminal charges on three female students involved in the fight.

"I can assure you that if any SP [San Pasqual High] students are involved, they will be dealt with," said Cory Gregory, Principal of San Pasqual High School.

The investigation will be forwarded to the Juvenile District Attorney’s Office for a review of charges.

The Escondido Unified High School District is also aware of the incident and is working with the Escondido Police Department.