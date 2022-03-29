Donate Blood, San Diego Blood Bank will donate money to Ukraine

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Blood Bank said for every blood donation it receives, it will make a financial donation to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to benefit Ukrainian families.

“People have been asking ‘Can we send blood to Ukraine?’ which we can’t for logistical reasons. [They also ask] ‘Can my blood donation benefit them financially?’ And so we've taken the lead of other blood centers across the country and come up with this campaign to help Ukrainians,” said Claudine Van Gonka, Director of Community Relations for the San Diego Blood Bank.