Going it Alone: Creative ways to celebrate Christmas during COVID-19

Dr. Jill Stoddard says appreciating the small moments can make a big difference with your mental health this holiday season.

SAN DIEGO — Because of the pandemic, many people will be spending Christmas alone. Some, for the first time ever. That can lead to depression, but experts say there are positive ways to handle the holiday that can still make it great.



“It is hard to be alone at the holidays and it's okay to feel sad about that,” said Clinical Psychologist Jill Stoddard.

She says many people are feeling grief this holiday season - a sense of loss, but it's important to understand that just because this Christmas will be different - it can still be great.

“How can I be creative and engage during this holiday in a way that's still workable, that still lets me connect with people I care about even if it's not exactly in the way that I would like to,” she said.



Dr. Stoddard says appreciating the small moments can make a big difference with your mental health this holiday season. Family gatherings on Zoom definitely can't take the place of being together, but with a little creativity, you can still have fun.

Here are a few ideas:

Have everyone buy the same holiday craft supplies, puzzle or Lego set and do them together at the same time.

Send out a family recipe and cook it together.

Have everyone make cookies ahead of time and then decorate them as a group.

“It sort of gives us an opportunity to try to be creative and think outside the box,” Dr. Stoddard said, adding that instead of lamenting over broken traditions, try using this year's break to your advantage.

“It's sort of giving people permission to relax a little bit,” she added.



Make a food you really enjoy, but haven't had for a while or give yourself a well-deserved kitchen break and do takeout. And best of all, you can enjoy it with no family arguing.

“Maybe I'm getting out of some obligations that I typically feel that - maybe I feel guilt-induced into,” Dr. Stoddard said. “I'm kind of off the hook now and I can make some different choices.”