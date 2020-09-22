Local group to announce petition to help safely reopen California

OpenCalNow is a group of elected officials, leaders, and businesses working on behalf of the public to safely reopen California.

SAN DIEGO — Small business owners are bracing for another round of restrictions as the county expects to fall back into the governor's most restrictive colored tier.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond and Orange County Supervisor Donald Wagner along with a group of local business owners are holding a briefing on Tuesday. During the briefing, the group is expected to present a petition that will call for the reopening of California. OpenCalNow is a group of elected officials, leaders, and businesses working on behalf of the public to safely reopen California.

The state recently saw its COVID-19 positivity rate drop below 3%.

Desmond said, “I am going to fight to continue to keep businesses open safely in San Diego County. We can fight the virus and be open for business!"

The goal of the Open California group is to get the attention of the governor as well as Sacramento to get kids back in school and before businesses are forced to shut down for a second or even third time during this pandemic.

Along with Supervisors Desmond and Wagner, CEO of Cohn Restaurant Group Lesley Cohn, CEO of Brigantine Family Restaurants, Mike Morton Jr., San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones and Oceanside Deputy Mayor Jack Feller will be in attendance.

Not everyone is in favor of opening up the state. In fact, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher held a media briefing on Monday at which he openly called out his fellow supervisor. Fletcher said, “Supervisors Jim Desmond and Kristin Gaspar are inciting a fight between government and small businesses.” Fletcher went on to openly call it, “reckless and irresponsible leadership.”

Supervisor Gaspar responded to Fletcher’s attack by saying that she has never supported a reopening plan not supported by the county’s Public Health Officer.

