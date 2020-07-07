Mayor Faulconer to announce order waiving outdoor permits in San Diego amid indoor restrictions

At 4:30 p.m., Faulconer will provide an update. The event will be live-streamed on this page and across News 8's social media pages.

SAN DIEGO — With county restaurants shuttered for indoor dining in response to a spike in local COVID-19 cases, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said he will sign an emergency executive order Tuesday that will waive regulatory requirements, allowing restaurants to expand their service into outdoor spaces.

The order also aims to make dining safer by encouraging outdoor operations.

At 4:30 p.m., Faulconer will provide an update on new regulatory relief for restaurants affected by the state's latest order. The event will be live-streamed on this page and across News 8's social media pages.

The mayor will be joined by Elyse Lowe, development services director for the City of San Diego and Matt Spencer, a local business owner representing the California Restaurant Association for the announcement.

"Public health experts have promoted outdoor settings and physical distancing as two key tools to help slow the spread of COVID-19," a statement from the mayor's office read in part.

The mayor’s order will waive permitting and parking requirements for the use of sidewalks and private parking lots as outdoor dining venues, according to his office.

Indoor dining will be closed for at least the next three weeks after the county remained on the state's monitoring list for three consecutive days, leading all indoor operations to be halted at a variety of businesses, including restaurants, where county health officials say many of the recent outbreaks occurred.

Outdoor/patio dining is still permitted until 10 p.m., but patrons must leave the premises by 11 p.m. Pickup, delivery and drive-thru can remain open.

Last month, Faulconer proposed waiving fees and permits to allow businesses to expand into parking lots, sidewalks and on-street parking spaces, a move intended to maximize social distancing for employees and customers by stretching operations into outdoor spaces.

In a statement announcing the executive order, Faulconer said, "Given that the state's new shutdown order has an immediate impact on local businesses, this action will provide relief while the city is finalizing a new ordinance for council approval that will cut fees and streamline permits to make it easier for businesses to operate outdoors."