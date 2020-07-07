New restrictions in place for San Diego County dine-in restaurants, other indoor activities

The restrictions, which took effect Tuesday, will be in place for at least three weeks.

SAN DIEGO — After two weeks of rising COVID-19 cases San Diego County public health officials have halted all indoor operations at facilities such as bars, restaurants, museums, zoos, cardrooms, theaters and family entertainment centers.

Outdoor dining will still be permitted for restaurants, as will delivery and takeout. The restrictions, which took effect Tuesday, will be in place for at least three weeks, after the County remained on the state’s Monitoring List for three consecutive days due to the region’s high number of COVID-19 cases.

If the rate of infection for the region does not fall below 100, the period of restrictions could be extended unless the state issues new guidance.

"We certainly don't want any businesses to be negatively impacted, and this is something that we had hoped to avoid in terms of having to dial back," said County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, "but if we can make some modest adjustments now and get these numbers under control, then the hope is we can resume and begin to move forward together."

Breweries and pubs serving food must stop all on-site consumption whether indoor or outdoor, but are allowed to remain open for curbside service of food and beverages.

More Young People Getting Infected

In recent weeks, the percentage of cases in people between 20 and 39 years old has been increasing compared to other age groups. Currently, they represent about 50% of the cases being reported.

“The surge in cases is occurring in these age groups because they are less likely to wear a face covering and maintain physical distance,” Wooten said.

When outside the home, San Diegans should do the following to protect themselves and others:

Practice good hand hygiene and sanitation

Keep six feet apart

Wear a face covering

Avoid crowded places

Stay home if they are sick

COVID-19 Triggers, Tests, Cases and Deaths

Community Setting Outbreaks and Other Triggers:

One new outbreak was reported July 5, in a restaurant/bar.

In the past seven days, 21 community setting outbreaks were identified.

The number of new outbreaks in community settings is above the trigger of seven in seven days.

A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households.

The County also reached the Case Investigation trigger because only 57% of investigations were initiated within 24 hours of notification over a 7-day period. The percentage should be at least 71%.

Testing:

7,667 tests were reported to the County July 5 and 4% were positive new cases.

The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests is 5.4%.

The 7-day daily average of tests is 7,730.

Cases:

274 were reported July 5 in San Diego County for a total of 17,000.

1,912 or 11.2% of cases have required hospitalization.

516 or 3% of all cases and 27% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

Deaths: