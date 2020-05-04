SAN DIEGO — The captain of a San Diego-based nuclear aircraft carrier has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report by the New York Times, after he was fired last week following his request for help in battling a coronavirus outbreak on the ship. Capt. Brett Crozier’s highly-publicized letter requested more resources and "decisive action" from Navy leadership as the USS Theodore Roosevelt’s crew battled the outbreak while docked in Guam. On Thursday, the US. Navy relieved him of his duty.

The NYT cites two Naval Academy classmates of Crozier’s “who are close to him and his family” as the sources who say he has the novel coronavirus.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly and Adm. Michael M. Gilday said during a Pentagon news conference last week that the Navy "lost confidence" in Capt. Brett Crozier's leadership following his letter to Navy brass asking to immediately offload the majority of the ship's crew once COVID-19 cases began cropping up onboard.

Though Modly credited Crozier for voicing his concerns, he said the letter misrepresented the state of the situation on board, incited panic, and created the perception that the Navy was only responding to assist the sailors because of his letter.

Modly said Crozier sent the letter up the chain of command but also copied the email to "20 or 30 other people," which may have been conducive to its eventual leak to the media.

Modly said he has no information to suggest Crozier directly leaked the letter, which first appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday. Modly did note that the letter was first publicized in Crozier's "hometown paper." Crozier is a Santa Rosa native.

The Navy was working to move nearly 3,000 of the ship's sailors off the USS Theodore Roosevelt as of Thursday. Over 100 sailors from the Roosevelt had tested positive for COVID-19, Modly said. He said most were displaying mild symptoms and none had required hospitalization.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper defended the firing of Crozier on Sunday as a case of holding leaders “accountable,” according to the Associated Press. Esper also said the matter is under review.

Esper said Modly made a “very tough decision” to oust Capt. Crozier of command because Modly had lost “faith and confidence” in the commander. Esper said he supported the decision but declined to explicitly say whether he agreed with Modly’s assessment.

The secretary noted there's “an investigation ongoing.”

