Del Mar Fairgrounds selected as site for vaccination super station opening Friday

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Scripps Health, along with the County of San Diego and the Del Mar Fairgrounds, will open a COVID-19 vaccination super station at the fairgrounds on Friday.

The Scripps Del Mar Fairgrounds Vaccination Super Station, located at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., will provide drive-thru and walk-thru services on an appointment-only basis to anyone eligible to receive a shot under the county guidelines.

The station will initially open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday and Sunday. As more vaccine becomes available, longer hours and more days of operation will be added, according to health officials.

Appointment slots will be posted once they are available on the county’s vaccination website at www.vaccinationsuperstationsd.com.

“We are ready to expand beyond the smaller vaccination clinics we’ve been able to offer to Scripps patients over the past few weeks. All we need is a supply of more doses to vaccinate more people,” said Scripps President and CEO Chris Van Gorder.

Scripps said they will provide the clinical staff members who will administer the shots, the county will supply the vaccine doses, and the Del Mar Fairgrounds is making a portion of its facilities available to house the operation.

“Our biggest challenge right now is vaccine supply, but we are preparing this large venue to ensure we are ready to ramp up vaccination distribution as quickly as possible when more doses become available,” said County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer.

“As an accessible public facility with plenty of space and a team eager to help, it really makes sense for the Del Mar Fairgrounds to serve as a vaccination super station,” said Del Mar Fairgrounds Interim CEO Carlene Moore.