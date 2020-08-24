Worship and workouts begin at San Diego city parks

It’s part of an executive order that’s giving local businesses another option to operate.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People will officially begin worship and workouts at parks owned by the City of San Diego City Monday. It’s part of an executive order that’s giving local businesses another option to operate.

Mayor Faulconer said, "Being outdoors is practically a birth rite for every San Diegan, and we know from public health experts that being outdoors is safer than being inside in crowded environments. Let me tell you there is no better city than San Diego to take advantage of this fact. The executive order eases permitting."

Last Tuesday, Mayor Faulconer along with City Councilmember Chris Cate announced executive action that aims to helps gym and religious institutions in the city. The order allows those particular businesses to use all 340 City of San Diego park space (including Balboa Park) for safe outdoor operations.

News 8 asked the mayor why it took so long to get this process going. He said he wanted to follow up after the county waived their permit fees in order to keep the city and the county rules connected. The county passed workout and worship at parks on Aug. 5.

Mayor Faulconer has issued two previous executive orders – one for restaurants and one for fitness businesses, religious institutions, and personal care services such as hair and nail salons and barbershops – that authorized businesses and organizations to expand operations outdoors in places like parking lots. Both orders were later cemented and expanded upon by City Council votes.