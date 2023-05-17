Migrants need help reuniting with family in United States

Local volunteers are busy driving migrants to the airport and even helping them buy tickets for flights.

SAN DIEGO — The large groups of migrants we saw at the border have cleared out, but now many of those people are facing another challenge. They need to be reunited with loved ones living in the U.S.

Volunteers have been busy driving them to the airport and even helping them buy flight tickets.

"Transportation now is another major obstacle. Getting them to their destination. They've been through so much already," said Arcela Nunez, Co-Director of Universidad Popular.

She says families are being brought to shelters and hotels around southern California after they are processed.

"Many individuals we've worked with have ended up in the desert, Calexico, El Centro, or even Los Angeles. They are all over the place," she said.

She said typically, they can only stay a few nights at the shelters or hotels. Her organization is helping them get to where they need to go next. Tonight, we met two families in San Marcos that came from Colombia. Tomorrow volunteers will bring them to the airport to fly to Colorado, where they'll be reunited with loved ones. Nunez says the reunion wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for the community coming together.

"We know it's not the end, but inspiring to see such an overwhelming response of solidarity."

Alliance San Diego and other local organizations have created an immigration relief fund. Money will go towards buying flights and other transportation costs for migrants. Learn how to donate here.