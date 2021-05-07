Watch live | Chula Vista police on scene of the home of Larry Millete, the husband of missing mother Maya Millete

Maya Millete disappeared four months ago today.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista police executed a search warrant Friday evening at the Chula Vista home of Larry Millete, husband of missing mother Maya Millete.

Police appeared to be searching a vehicle on the property and a police dog was seen entering the home as well.

"We're trying to maintain the integrity of the investigation," Lt. Frank Giaime said, when pressed about any specific details of the search warrant.

Neighbors tell News 8 that police arrived at the Millete home dressed in full tactical gear. The garage was closed off at 6:17 p.m.

The first search warrant was issued Jan. 23.

On Tuesday, Chula Vista Police released their bi-weekly update on the search for missing mother, Maya Millete.

The department assured the community that law enforcement officers working the case remain as dedicated now as they were on the first day of the missing person report.

In April, Chula Vista Police Department announced the partnership of a multi-agency group including the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, FBI, NCIS. The department says the primary goal is, “bringing May home to her family or bringing justice to May’s family regarding her disappearance. This law enforcement partnership continues to work closely together and is in constant communication regarding Maya’s disappearance.”