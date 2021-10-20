Family of Maya Millete pleads for answers after husband Larry's arrest

"I haven't really wrapped my head around it. It's still new. Even though it's been nine months that we've been trying to look for my sister," Maya's sister said.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The family of Maya Millete was pleading for answers on Wednesday, one day after Larry Millete, Maya's husband was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

"I haven't really wrapped my head around it," Maricris Tabalanza-Drouaillet, Maya Millete’s sister said. "It's still new. Even though it's been nine months that we've been trying to look for my sister. One of the neighbors called us because they saw activity at Larry's house. They didn't know what was going on, 'It could be another search warrant,' they said. But there was a tactical team that surrounded the house."

Ten minutes later, Maricris said she got a call from Chula Vista Police Chief Roxanna Kennedy that Larry Millete had been arrested.

"That was heartbreaking to hear,” Maricris said.

“That was hard to hear. I was standing there when she took the call. And her face changed, her attitude changed. Then she started crying," Richard Drouaillet, Maricris’ husband and Maya’s brother-in-law shared.



The couple said now their focus shifts to the next phase in this tragedy.

"Our goal is to find and bring her home, my sister. That's been our main focus," said Maricris.

They also want to reconnect with Maya’s children who have been staying with Larry Millete’s family after a court order.

"We have to follow the rules of the court. We as a family really wanted to be with the kids because - they're my sisters. And they're the only connection we have," Maricris said.



Despite their grief, Maricris and Richard wanted to thank the community for the outpouring of support they’ve received.

"It gives me strength that I'm not alone, that we're not alone, that the family is not alone. That there's people out there supporting us. I don't think we could have made it this far without them," Maricris said.



However, she said it's not over and Maya still needs your help.

"Continue to help us. Continue the prayers," said Maricris. "We're moving mountains. Continue sending us the messages because it gives us strength."

News 8 asked Maricris what message she had for Larry Millete now that he’s been arrested on suspicion of her sister’s murder. To that, Maricris shared:

"He's our family. He's been a brother-in-law to me. I loved him as my brother-in-law for 20 years. My sister loved him. We're praying for him. I hope that he has a change of heart and lets me know where my sister is."