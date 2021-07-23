Release of court records delayed in Larry Millete GVRO case

Judge ordered the records unsealed on Wednesday.

SAN DIEGO — Two days after a San Diego judge unsealed court records in the gun violence restraining order case against Larry Millete, the unredacted documents still have not been made public.

Insiders said the court clerk had the records ready to go Friday afternoon, but a court supervisor had not approved the release.

News 8 has obtained, exclusively, two evidence photographs in the case showing the gun collection of Larry Millete, the husband of missing Chula Vista mother, Maya Millete.

One of the photos showed Millete’s 4-year-old son – with his face and body redacted – standing on a kitchen table surrounded by 16 firearms.

Officers said they found the two photos, taken in 2020, on Larry Millete’s cell phone.

The photos and records originally were filed under seal in a gun violence restraining order against the husband, allowing officers to seize Millete's entire gun collection on May 7.

News 8 hired an attorney to file a motion to unseal the records.

The San Diego City Attorney opposed unsealing the records in their entirety, but Judge Katherine Bacal ruled the sealing order was meant to be temporary and ordered the release.

During Wednesday’s court hearing, a San Diego city attorney named Larry Millete a person of interest in the disappearance of his wife, Maya Millete. The next day, the Chula Vista Police Department also named him a person of interest.

Larry Millete has denied any involvement in his wife's disappearance. Maya has been missing since January 7.

The remainder of the court records are now expected to be released on Monday, July 26.

This weekend, a rally is planned for Maya supporters at Seaport Village from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A search effort is planned for Sunday on East Otay Mountain. Volunteers will meet up at 7 a.m. near the entrance to the South Bay Rod and Gun Club in Dulzura.