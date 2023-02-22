'Black in the Newsroom' | CBS 8's Keristen Holmes moderates panel at San Diego State

Keristen Holmes was tapped to share her professional journey from a high school newsroom to in front of the CBS 8 cameras - and all the struggles along the way.

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 anchor and reporter Keristen Holmes was tapped to moderate a panel and share her professional journey from a North Little Rock, Arkansas, high school newsroom to San Diego where she is in front of the cameras at CBS 8 - and all the struggles she experienced along the way.

"We hear “representation matters” a lot, but sometimes I think we could use a reminder about why," Holmes shared with The San Diego Union-Tribune in an opinion piece.

Watch Keristen explain why representation matters in her own words:

Holmes joined CBS 8 San Diego in 2021 after an extensive career in broadcast journalism that spanned several states, including Arkansas, Louisiana, and finally, California.

"Working as a TV news anchor and reporter for the last 10 years has afforded me opportunities to not only meet people and be in spaces I’ve only imagined - it allows me to tell the stories of our society, time, culture, and community," Holmes shared in an Instagram post.

Since the head of Holmes' career, she's advocated for equality and fair treatment of the African American community, particularly in journalism.

Holmes was called-on to moderate a panel at San Diego State University following the showing of "Black in the Newsroom."

"In typical Keristen fashion, she was immediately on board to share her story and help move this important discussion forward," said Dana McDaniel, Director of Content at CBS 8.

"Black in the Newsroom" is a documentary film exploring the story of Elizabeth Montgomery, a talented journalist who landed her dream job in a major U.S. newsroom—but ends up fighting a deep-rooted system of harm.

"I love speaking to young Black students. When I stand in front of their class, we have an immediate rapport. They remind me of myself, and I remind them they can be anything they put their minds to. But far too often, I hear back, “I can’t," Holmes said.

Tickets for the 6:30 p.m. event hosted at San Diego State University were available here.