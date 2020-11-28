"Finish Lisa’s Walk" | Carlsbad residents to honor woman found dead on Hosp Grove Trail East

The idea for a memorial was spurred in a thread on Nextdoor that was started by Thorborg. Before her death, she posted that she was searching for a hiking partner.

SAN DIEGO — Carlsbad residents plan to honor the woman who was found dead along a hiking trail with a walk Saturday.

“Finish Lisa’s Walk” is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday along the Hosp Grove Trail East where Lisa Thorborg, 68, was found stabbed to death Monday.

“I have walked from my home to where she was found and never, ever thought that it was something I needed to think twice about doing,” said Lynda McDonell, who lives nearby.

The idea for a memorial was spurred in a thread on Nextdoor that was started by Thorborg. Two weeks before her death, she posted that she was new in the area and was searching for a hiking partner.

Her profile says she moved to Carlsbad from Portland in May with her daughter. She immigrated from Sweden 27 years ago with her late husband.

News 8 reached out to several people who expressed interest in joining her on her hike. Those that responded said they never ended up connecting with Thorborg. Another post said they notified the Carlsbad Police Department about the post.

McDonell was one of the first to support the memorial walk and is encouraging people to walk wherever and whenever they feel comfortable because of the pandemic. She plans to walk Monday morning, a week after Thorborg was killed.

“I'm going to go at that time because that's when she started her walk and didn't finish it and so I will walk in my usual route here in Carlsbad,” said McDonell. “When I get back, I'm going to probably post a couple photos of things that I saw on my walk that I believe Lisa would have enjoyed seeing.”

Police have not released any new information about the circumstances surrounding Thorborg’s death. Officers were in the area this week speaking with hikers and people experiencing homelessness.

One man, who appeared to match several attributes of the description of person of interest released by Carlsbad Police, was interviewed at length. Investigators later determined he was not connected to the case.

Police confirmed they were still searching for people who may have been in the area, including a man identified by a citizen tip. He was described as a white or Hispanic adult, 5’10” – 6’3”, husky build, tan complexion with dark hair. He was wearing a black shirt, black shorts and possibly a black hat. The man was walking slowly with a slight shuffle or limp. It is unknown at this time if this person is related to the incident.