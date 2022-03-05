City Heights taquero loses father from COVID-19, opens business in memory of him

Taco truck owner has dealt with losing his father and starting a business with skyrocketing meat prices. All while still trying to provide for his family.

SAN DIEGO — The owner of Tatas Tacos y Tortas in City Heights says he is keeping his father’s legacy alive with his taco truck. He’s hoping to show the community how hard work pays off.

“My last conversation with my dad on this planet was, take care of your mother, take care of your wife and take care of the girls,” said Albert Torres, the owner of the taco truck.

Torres is still mourning the loss of his loving father. “It's been a hard year, mom is struggling,” said Torres.

He says his father was humble, kind, and loved his family unconditionally. But what inspired Torres the most about Alfonso, was his strong work ethic and the love he had for the food his son would cook for him.

“He enjoyed Sunday Super bowl wings, weekend BBQ’s, he enjoyed eating. He enjoyed the food and he enjoyed the flavors. He enjoyed seeing me happy, he enjoyed seeing that that was something that I enjoyed doing,” said Torres.

Which is why Torres decided to open up a taco truck, not only to help cope with the trauma of losing his dad, but to keep Alfonso's memory alive.

“This is how I cope with him being gone, staying busy. And yeah, it's definitely a lot of work and it's scary, but keeping busy is always a good thing,” said Torres.

You can see his father’s cartoon-like face painted on every corner of the truck, and its parked right outside of what used to be his father's tire shop.

This is the exact location where his dad started his business.

Torres has continued his father's legacy and created his own by keeping both businesses open.

“One thing we were able to do was put him on a truck and for the world to see you know. Enjoying his legacy, supplying and supporting his family and continuing to take care of us,” said Torres.

However, starting a business during this time has not been easy. He's also had to deal with skyrocketing meat prices.

Forcing him to look at raising prices for some of his meats, all while still trying to bring in clientele.

“I mean everything has gone up at least 10, 15%. Meat prices are hiking tremendously,” said Torres.

Despite all of the obstacles life has thrown at him, he continues to wake up every morning, ready to work and continue to provide for his family. Just like his father once did for him.