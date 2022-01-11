Commemorating Día de Los Muertos in the South Bay

Several cities across San Diego have taken part in the festivities, from Chula Vista to National City where dozens of altars were decorated to honor loved ones.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Several cities across San Diego have taken part in Día de Los Muertos—Day of the Dead festivities, including in the South Bay. From Chula Vista to National City, dozens of altars were decorated to honor friends, families and even celebrity icons who have passed away.

For some people the end of Halloween doesn't mean it's time to bring out the Thanksgiving decorations.

Día de Los Muertos, Mexico’s oldest traditional holiday was celebrated by many Mexican Americans here in the South Bay.

“The people in these pictures are mainly my grandparents,” said Jimena, a 10-year-old-girl who was dressed as a Catrina, while helping her family build the altar.

To celebrate, Chula Vista families filled the Terra Nova Plaza parking lot with Ofrendas, meaning altars, put together with love to remember loved ones who died.

“It’s a day that we take to remember everyone who was with us who was no longer with us, we put up Ofrendas representing all the things that they love,” said Cynthia Gonzalez, who was in charge of the event that had ofrenda displays and contests.

Some altars displaying some Mexican dishes and tequila to commemorate some of their family members’ favorite things.

Others are covered in colorful decorations and flowers with skulls and skeletons that might even seem spooky, but are meant to be a symbol of celebrating the dead.

“Seeing his picture definitely brings back memories, but all good memories and I know he’s watching over us and hopefully he likes his beer and his tequila,” said Claudia Bashon.

Like Claudia who decorated her altar with her family at the plaza. She could not help but get emotional when talking about her grandpa.

Many like her, believe each decoration will draw her grandpa's spirit back to this altar.

“My grandpa, I'm the oldest grandchild. I thought this would be a good way to get the family together and grieved together to celebrate that he’s moved on to a better life. We believe he is visiting us today,” said Bashon.

Each family hoping they could pass it down from one generation to the next with strong faith that they feel the presence of those who are no longer with us. Día de Los Muertos celebrations continue tomorrow with an event at Glen Abbey Memorial Park in Chula Vista.

