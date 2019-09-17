CARLSBAD, Calif. — ArtWalk Carlsbad is a two-day outdoor fine art festival and the sister festival to Mission Federal ArtWalk in Little Italy and ArtWalk at Liberty Station.

ArtWalk Carlsbad will run from Saturday, September 21, 2019 to Sunday, September 22, 2019 and will feature local, regional and international professional artists as well as over 50 chalk artists from around the country. ArtWalk Carlsbad offers collectible and approachable art from a variety of mediums, such as glass work, jewelry, sculptures, oil painting, photography, metal work and wood work.

The festival is located on Armada Drive giving attendees an overlooking view of the Carlsbad Flower Fields and the sparkling ocean.

For more information on ArtWalk Carlsbad, check out their website.