‘Eating with the enemy’ at Philadelphia Sandwich Company

SAN DIEGO — It’s called ‘eating with the enemy.’ Padres fans may find it hard to resist a good cheesesteak, but right now, it may be sacrilegious to eat one. CBS 8 sent Brian White out to Philadelphia Sandwich Company, where the cheesesteaks are authentic and Phillies fans feel at home.

“Phills, let’s go,” shouted owner, Joe Crescenzo.

“I love the Phillies, die-hard fan,” said customer, Patrick Finley.

Here in the heart of Phillies fandom, it’s all about the Philly sandwich, or is it a sub?

“I have to correct you,” said Crescenzo with a smile. "You called it a ‘sub shop.’ This is a ‘hoagie shop.’ Back in Philly, we call them ‘hoagies,’ not ‘subs.’”

“The Philly sandwiches are the best in town,” said long-time customer, Diane Sipe.

And Philadelphia Phillies gear adorns the walls.

“Here in the Philly section, we have jerseys,” said Crescenzo in a corner of the restaurant. “This is a throwback jersey here.”

The hoagie shop is a Phillies fan home away from home where the cheesesteaks don’t disappoint.

“So good, so good,” said customer, Jennifer Tull, after biting into a hearty cheesesteak. And here, the Phillies fanfare is second to none in San Diego.

“This is Utley,” said Crescenzo while pointing at a framed jersey on the wall. “Utley was our shortstop.” And if you catch the owner between orders, he just may share with you his secret formula for making authentic cheesesteaks.

“It starts with the roll. It’s an amoroso roll shipped in from Philadelphia. The meat is shipped in from back east,” said Crescenzo. “And the cook is from back east. He’s from Philly and that’s myself.”

When it comes to hungry customers, ole’ Joe will feed you even if you’re a Padres fan.

“We love our Philly fans, but Padres fans, we love feeding you also,” said Crescenzo. And it’s obvious who Joe’s rooting for.

“I have to root for my Phillies,” said Crescenzo.

But some of his customers disagree. “Padres all the way,” said Sipe.

“I think Padres are going to take it all the way,” said Tull.

Even though Joe may be wrong about which team is going to win the series, more importantly, we asked one of his customers from Philadelphia if his cheesesteaks meet the moment.

“I feel like I’m at home,” said Finley. ‘I feel like it’s an authentic philly cheesesteak out here in San Diego. It’s the best one I’ve had so far out here.”

